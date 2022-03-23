Catholic World News

‘Right to drinking water is linked to right to life’: papal message to World Water Forum

March 23, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Holy See’s Secretary of State, sent a French-language message in the Pope’s name to the 9th World Water Forum, which is taking place in Dakar, Senegal.



Cardinal Michael Czerny, SJ, the acting Prefect of the Dicastery for the Service of Integral Human Development, read the papal message to Forum participants.

