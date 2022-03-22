Catholic World News

Pope visits Bambino Gesù hospital to meet Ukrainian children receiving treatment

March 22, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: On March 19, Pope Francis visited Bambino Gesù Hospital, which is located in Rome and is under the jurisdiction of the Holy See.



The Pontiff spoke about his visit the following day, as he denounced the “violent aggression against Ukraine.”



“I went to see the wounded children who are here in Rome,” he recalled. “One was missing an arm; one had a head injury: innocent children ... All this is inhuman! Indeed, it is also sacrilegious because it goes against the sacredness of human life, especially against defenseless human life, which must be respected and protected, not eliminated, and this comes before any strategy! Let us not forget it is inhuman and sacrilegious cruelty!”

