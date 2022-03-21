Catholic World News

Pope says ‘slaughters and atrocities’ committed daily in Ukraine

March 21, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “Unfortunately, the violent aggression against Ukraine does not stop, a senseless massacre where every day there is a repetition of slaughter and atrocities,” Pope Francis said on March 20. “There is no justification for this! I plead with all those involved in the international community to truly commit to ending this abhorrent war. This week again missiles and bombs have fallen on civilians, the elderly, children, and pregnant mothers.”



The Pope thanked Ukrainian pastors for remaining close to their people as they are being bombed and called for continued welcome for refugees, as well as protection of women and children from “vultures.”

