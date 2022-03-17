Catholic World News

3 Coptic Christians slain by a group of Muslims in Minya over a 70-year-old feud

March 17, 2022

» Continue to this story on AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: Minya Governorate (map) is located in Upper Egypt.



“The group killed the Christians and danced over their bodies,” according to the report. “Upon returning to their village, they were greeted by songs, celebrations and cries of ‘Allahu Akbar.’”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!