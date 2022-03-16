Catholic World News

Pope, Russian Orthodox Patriarch discuss Ukraine

March 16, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis held a video conference call on March 16 with Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill, to discuss the war in Ukraine.



“Wars are always unjust, since it is the people of God who pay,” the Pope said. He said “we must unite in the effort to aid peace, to help those who suffer, to seek ways of peace, and to stop the fire.”



In announcing the video call, the Vatican also issued a reminder that in 2016, the Pope and Patriarch Kirill had released a joint statement calling for an end to the violence then taking place in eastern Ukraine, and urging all Christians to pray for peace.



Patriarch Kirill has avoided public criticism of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The Vatican News story on the conference call did not include any quotes from the Russian prelate.

