Catholic World News

Kiev’s mayor invites Pope Francis to visit

March 15, 2022

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: Viotaly Klitshko, the mayor of Kiev, has invited Pope Francis to visit the Ukrainian capital, saying that a papal visit could be “key for saving lives and paving the path to peace in our city, country, and beyond.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!