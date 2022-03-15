Catholic World News

Mother Teresa’s former secretary to lead saint’s Indian order

March 15, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: St. Teresa of Calcutta (Mother Teresa, 1910-97) founded the Missionaries of Charity in 1950. Sister M. Joseph Michael is the successor of Sister Mary Nirmala Joshi (1997-2009) and Sister Mary Prema Pierick (2009-21).

