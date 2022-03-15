Catholic World News

Iraqi Church and Arab world condemn Iranian attack on Erbil

March 15, 2022

» Continue to this story on AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: Iran fired missiles at the US consulate in Erbil, a city of 2 million that is the capital of Iraqi Kurdistan (map). The Chaldean Catholic Patriarchate lamented the attack.

