Ukraine war casts doubt on meeting of Pope, Russian Patriarch
March 10, 2022
CWN Editor's Note: Recent statements by Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill have not promoted the cause of peace in Ukraine, the Vatican’s Secretary of State told Italian reporters on March 9.
As a result, the prospects for a meeting between Pope Francis and the Russian prelate are fading, Cardinal Pietro Parolin indicated. When questioned about such a “summit meeting,” which had been expected sometime early this summer, Cardinal Parolin replied: “The situation is complicated. We’ll see.”
