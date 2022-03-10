Catholic World News

Ukraine war casts doubt on meeting of Pope, Russian Patriarch

March 10, 2022

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: Recent statements by Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill have not promoted the cause of peace in Ukraine, the Vatican’s Secretary of State told Italian reporters on March 9.



As a result, the prospects for a meeting between Pope Francis and the Russian prelate are fading, Cardinal Pietro Parolin indicated. When questioned about such a “summit meeting,” which had been expected sometime early this summer, Cardinal Parolin replied: “The situation is complicated. We’ll see.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!