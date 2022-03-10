Catholic World News

Ukrainian Catholic leader deplores attacks on civilians

March 10, 2022

» Continue to this story on Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church

CWN Editor's Note: On March 9—the 14th day of the large-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine—Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk, the head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, lamented Russian attacks on houses of worship and on civilians.



“Where there is war, where bombs are falling—in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Sumy and Mykolayiv—we are trying to do everything, on the one hand, to save the civilians, and on the other, to deliver humanitarian aid, provide our people, those who need to be taken out of the war zone, with food, medicine,” he said.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!