Priest abducted, 2 killed as gunmen attack Kaduna church

March 09, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “The gunmen were said to have come in large numbers, well-armed, and operated for over an hour as they moved from one location to another,” according to the report on the attack on a parish in Kaduna State (map) in north-central Nigeria.

