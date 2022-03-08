Catholic World News

Families challenge mask mandate in DC parochial schools

March 08, 2022

» Continue to this story on Alliance Defending Freedom

CWN Editor's Note: The families of two Catholic-school students in Washington, DC, have brought suit against the city’s mayor, Muriel Bowser, for requiring elementary-school children to wear masks, while lifting the mask mandate on bars, restaurants, and arenas.



“Mayor Bower is unconstitutionally burdening these religious schools and the children who attend them,” said Matt Bowman, senior counsel for the Alliance Defending Freedom, which is representing the families in the lawsuit.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!