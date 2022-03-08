Catholic World News

Protestant Geneva cathedral packed for 1st Catholic Mass since 1535

March 08, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Construction on St. Pierre Cathedral was begun in 1160 on the site of a 4th-century cathedral.



“The cathedral’s last Mass in 1535 ended in turmoil as priests were chased out and statues and other ‘idolatrous’ items thrown after them,” according to the report. “Geneva then invited the Frenchman [John] Calvin to preach and develop his theology there.”

