Two Vatican cardinals headed for Ukraine

March 07, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has sent two ranking Vatican prelates to Ukraine, to provide support for the country’s embattled people.



Cardinal Konrad Krajewski, the papal almoner, said that he will “go to Ukraine, as far as I can.” He spoke from Poland, where he will meet with refugees from Ukraine before moving into that country.



Cardinal Michael Czerny, the acting prefect of the dicastery for Integral Human Development, will head first for Hungary, to visit centers coping with the flood of refugees from Ukraine.



“Both are directed to Ukraine and depending on the situation they intend to reach the country in the coming days,” the Vatican announced.

