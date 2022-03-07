Catholic World News

Ukrainian Orthodox primate: I am target #5 on Russian kill list

March 07, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Metropolitan Epiphanius of Kyiv and All Ukraine, the head of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, said that Russian agents have attempted to enter his cathedral and monastery residence to kill him. “I’ve been informed by foreign agencies that I’m target number five,” he said in an interview with a Greek news agency.

