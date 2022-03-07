Catholic World News

Respond to temptation with the Word of God, Pope tells pilgrims

March 07, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: During his March 6 Angelus address for the First Sunday of Lent, Pope Francis reflected on Luke 4:1-13, the Gospel reading of the day.



“It is as if [the devil] were saying, ‘If you are Son of God, take advantage of it!,’ Pope Francis said. “How often this happens to us: ‘But if you are in that position, take advantage of it! ... It is a seductive proposal, but it leads you to the enslavement of the heart: it makes us obsessed with the desire to have, it reduces everything to the possession of things, power, fame. This is the core of the temptations.”

