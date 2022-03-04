Catholic World News

Japanese authorities deny refugee status to Nigerian Christian threatened by Boko Haram

March 04, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Gabriel Osaheni Aghedo, who has lived in Japan since 1991, has been threatened with death by the jihadist terrorist group if he returns to his native Nigeria.

