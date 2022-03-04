Catholic World News

Lebanon’s top Catholic leader: Pope’s visit will keep country’s ‘hope alive’

March 04, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Last August, Pope Francis issued an appeal for Lebanon, which is suffering from several political and economic crises.



Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, the Holy See’s Secretary for Relations with States, said recently that the Pope “wants to come to Lebanon, very soon,” but added “it remains for us to define the meaning of the word ‘soon.’”

