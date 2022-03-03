Catholic World News

5th Circuit upholds injunction against vaccine mandate for Navy Seals with religious objections

March 03, 2022

» Continue to this story on Religion Clause

CWN Editor's Note: The federal appellate court has upheld a lower court decision in favor of 35 service members from “the Catholic, Eastern Orthodox, and Protestant branches of Christianity” who lodged religious objections to the Covid vaccine.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!