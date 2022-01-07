Catholic World News

Court bars US Navy from applying vaccine mandate to those with religious objections

January 07, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: In a ruling in favor of 35 service members from “the Catholic, Eastern Orthodox, and Protestant branches of Christianity” who lodged religious objections to the Covid vaccine, a federal district court noted that “the Navy is willing to grant exemptions for non-religious reasons. Its mandate includes carveouts for those participating in clinical trials and those with medical contraindications and allergies to vaccines.”

