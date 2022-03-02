Catholic World News

Pope gives fathers working at Vatican 3-day paternity leave

March 02, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Mothers “already were entitled to six months’ maternity leave at full pay, which they can extend by another six months at half-pay,” according to the report. “The new law sets out a three-day leave for new fathers at full pay. In contrast in Italy, fathers can take 10 days paid leave while mothers get five months.”

