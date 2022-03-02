Catholic World News

American and European bishops unite in support for the Church and people of Lebanon

March 02, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Commenting on Lebanon’s political and financial crisis, the prelates supported the Maronite Catholic Patriarch’s “appeal for action through the United Nations to find a solution to the crisis, upholding Lebanon’s independence, sovereignty, and neutrality.”

