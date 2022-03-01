Catholic World News

Vandals attacked Ukrainian Orthodox cemetery in Maryland

March 01, 2022

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: A Ukrainian Catholic cemetery outside Baltimore, Maryland, was vandalized on the eve of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.



Authorities report that 49 headstones were knocked down in the early hours of February 23. Police are investigating the possibility that the vandalism was politically motivated.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!