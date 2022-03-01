Catholic World News

As Supreme Court weighs Dobbs case, more states look at 15-week abortion bans

March 01, 2022

» Continue to this story on Wall Street Journal

CWN Editor's Note: Lawmakers in Arizona, Florida, and West Virginia are considering bills similar to the 2018 Mississippi law on which the US Supreme Court is expected to rule in June.

