Catholic World News

March papal prayer intention: for a Christian response to bioethical challenges

March 01, 2022

» Continue to this story on Pope's Worldwide Prayer Network

CWN Editor's Note: The Pope’s March 2022 prayer intention, disseminated by the Pope’s Worldwide Prayer Network (Apostleship of Prayer), is “We pray for Christians facing new bioethical challenges; may they continue to defend the dignity of all human life with prayer and action.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!