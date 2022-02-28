Catholic World News

Vatican ready to mediate in Ukraine, Cardinal Parolin says

February 28, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican Secretary of State, told Italian reporters on February 28 that the Holy See is “ready to facilitate negotiations between Russian and Ukraine.”



“Above all the military attack must stop immediately,” the cardinal said. “To widen the conflict would be a gigantic catastrophe.”

