From ‘blood-soaked Kyiv,’ Ukrainian Catholic leader urges all to speak out on behalf of Ukraine

February 28, 2022

In a statement issued on February 27—the fourth day of the large-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine—Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk, the head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, said that “Ukraine fights, Ukraine wins, but we ask the world to show solidarity with us and not be silent because the word saves, the word builds peace. Silence and indifference kill.”

Expressing gratitude to Pope Francis and Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople for their support, Major Archbishop Shevchuk also thanked bishops from the Council of European Bishops’ Conferences, as well as Poland, Germany, France, England, Italy, the United States, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Croatia, and Kazakhstan, for their statements.

“Today I ask everyone who hears us, everyone who will receive our voice from our blood-soaked Kyiv: fight for peace, stand up for those who need your help,” he added. “Do everything to stop the aggressor and make him leave the Ukrainian land. Whoever you are, whether you are heads of states and parliaments, whether you are politicians, military, Church leaders, do your part: say your word in support for Ukraine.”

