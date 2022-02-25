Catholic World News

USCCB: ‘Act now to stop most extreme abortion-on-demand bill ever seen’

February 25, 2022

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: On February 28, the Senate is scheduled to vote on the Women’s Health Protection Act. In September, the House of Representatives passed the legislation in a 218-211 vote. .

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!