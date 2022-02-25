Catholic World News

Pekhon: 2 Catholic priests arrested by the military coup leaders

February 25, 2022

» Continue to this story on AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: Pekhon is located in Myanmar’s Shan State (map). The priests were arrested while attempted to bring aid to people displaced by fighting there.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!