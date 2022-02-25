Catholic World News

Celibacy not ‘divine law’ for priests, but promotes holiness, speakers at Vatican symposium say

February 25, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: A theological symposium on the priesthood, organized by the Congregation for Bishops, recently concluded in Rome. Speakers noted that “the requirement that most priests in the Latin rite of the Catholic Church be celibate has theological and spiritual foundations, and not only practical motivations,” according to the report.



The symposium also included a panel discussion on “Women and ministry — the state of investigation.” Pope Francis delivered the opening address at the symposium.

