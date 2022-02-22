Catholic World News

Women speakers at Vatican symposium emphasize need for ‘reciprocity’ in Church’s ministry

February 22, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: A theological symposium on the priesthood, organized by the Congregation for Bishops, included a panel discussion on “Women and ministry — the state of investigation.” Pope Francis delivered the opening address at the symposium.

