Torzi again suspect in new hospital fraud case

February 24, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Gianluigi Torzi, who faces a Vatican trial, is under investigation in Italy for “packaging bad debts claims to Italian hospitals, and selling them as bond securities with a nominal value of one billion euros,” according to the report.

