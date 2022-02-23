Catholic World News

‘My heart aches greatly’: Pope Francis issues appeal for peace in Ukraine

February 23, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “My heart aches greatly at the worsening situation in eastern Ukraine. Despite the diplomatic efforts of the last few weeks, increasingly alarming scenarios are opening up,” Pope Francis said on February 23. “Like me, many people all over the world are feeling anguish and concern. Once again the peace of all is threatened by partisan interests.”



“I would like to appeal to those with political responsibility to examine their consciences seriously before God, who is the God of peace and not of war; who is the Father of all, not just of some, who wants us to be brothers and not enemies,” he continued. “I pray that all the parties involved refrain from any action that would cause even more suffering to the people, destabilizing coexistence between nations and bringing international law into disrepute.”



“And now I would like to appeal to everyone, believers and non-believers alike. Jesus taught us that the diabolical senselessness of violence is answered with God’s weapons, with prayer and fasting. I invite everyone to make next 2 March, Ash Wednesday, a Day of Fasting for Peace. I encourage believers in a special way to dedicate themselves intensely to prayer and fasting on that day. May the Queen of Peace preserve the world from the madness of war.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

