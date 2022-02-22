Catholic World News

Colombian court ruling legalizes abortion

February 22, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Colombia’s Constitutional Court has ruled in favor of legal abortion, removing restrictions on the procedure through the first 24 weeks of pregnancy.



Prior to the court’s decision, abortion was legal in Colombia only in cases of rape, severe fetal malformation, or danger to the mother’s life.

