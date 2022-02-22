Catholic World News

Statue disappears from San Antonio parish

February 22, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “The statue of the Holy Family, which has been here for 40 years in front of our activity center, was removed overnight and has just disappeared,” said Father Jimmy Drennan of St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church in San Antonio.



Since May 2020, there have been at least 121 acts of vandalism, arson, and other destruction at parishes and other Catholic sites in the United States.

