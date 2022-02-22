Catholic World News

Israeli authority backs down from Mount of Olives park plan

February 22, 2022

» Continue to this story on AP

CWN Editor's Note: The heads of Christian churches in the Holy Land had expressed “gravest concern” and offered “unequivocal objection” to a plan to extend an Israeli national park into Church-owned land, AsiaNews reported.

