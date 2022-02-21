Catholic World News

Anti-Catholic crimes under-reported in Massachusetts

February 21, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Hate crimes against Catholic targets have been vastly under-reported in Massachusetts, a lay activist group has found.



Official government statistics in Massachusetts showed 385 hate crimes in the 2020 calendar year, of which only two involved Catholic victims. But the Catholic Action League of Massachusetts compiled a list of eight anti-Catholic incidents that were reported in the news media. The group concluded that most incident of arson, theft, and vandalism at Catholic churches were not reported by pastors to either media outlets or local law-enforcement.

