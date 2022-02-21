Catholic World News

Ukrainian Catholic leader pays tribute to the ‘heavenly hundred’

February 21, 2022

» Continue to this story on Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church

CWN Editor's Note: On February 20, as Russia amassed an estimated 190,000 troops on his nation’s borders, the head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church paid tribute to the “heavenly hundred heroes” who died during Euromaidan. The 2013-14 protests led to the impeachment and removal of pro-Russian President Viktor Yanukovych.

