Vatican newspaper laments humanitarian situation in Ethiopia’s Afar region

February 21, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: On February 19, L’Osservatore Romano devoted its most prominent front-page coverage to the humanitarian situation in Ethiopia’s Afar region (map). An estimated 350,000 people have fled their homes as the Tigray People’s Liberation Front fights government forces.

