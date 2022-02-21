Catholic World News

BBC sees ‘culture of complicity and denial’ of clerical sex abuse in Italy

February 21, 2022

» Continue to this story on BBC

CWN Editor's Note: “In Great Britain, in Australia, in the US, in Germany, society came to a point to confront this issue and then the Church also had to confront it—but this awareness and urgency to deal with it has not come about in this country [Italy] yet,” Father Hans Zollner, a member of the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors, said amid calls for an independent investigation into the sexual abuse of minors in Italian Catholic institutions.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!