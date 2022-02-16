Catholic World News

In Italy, a call for a national investigation into clerical sexual abuse

February 16, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Abuse victims, joined by some Catholic organizations, called for an independent investigation into the sexual abuse of minors in Catholic institutions.



“In a number of countries — including Australia, France, Ireland and the United States — the Church has allowed some scrutiny of its actions,” the Times notes. “But so far, the Church in Italy has resisted calls for an independent inquiry.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

