Pope hails health care workers as heroes for Covid service

February 21, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: On February 20, Italy’s national day for healthcare professionals, Pope Francis said that “in sickness, we need someone who saves us, who assists us. A doctor told me, this morning, that in the time of Covid, a person was dying, and said to him, ‘Hold my hand: I am dying, and I need your hand.’ The heroic healthcare professionals showed this heroism in the time of Covid, but the heroism remains there every day.”

