Catholic World News

Bolivia’s bishops warn of ‘serious deterioration’ in nation’s judicial system

February 21, 2022

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: “It is urgent to have an adequate and impartial judicial system, which restores confidence and hope to so many people who are victims of the delay and manipulation of justice,” the leading bishops of the South American nation (map) warned in a Spanish-language statement.



The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights is investigating the nation’s judicial system.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!