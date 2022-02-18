Catholic World News

Canadian Catholic scholars debate Trudeau’s use of Emergencies Act

February 18, 2022

» Continue to this story on The B.C. Catholic

CWN Editor's Note: For the first time in history, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has invoked Canada’s Emergencies Act, which gives the national government unprecedented power to quell the convoy protest.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!