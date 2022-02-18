Catholic World News

Grant of $3.65M will fund network of institutes of Catholic thought

February 18, 2022

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: The grant from the John Templeton Foundation will create the In Lumine Network, which will include the Lumen Christi Institute (University of Chicago), the Nova Forum (University of Southern California), the Collegium Institute (University of Pennsylvania), the St. Anselm Institute (University of Virginia), COLLIS (Cornell University), and the Harvard Catholic Forum.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!