Spain investigating 68 allegations of child abuse by Catholic clergy, staff

February 17, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “The prosecutor’s office released a spreadsheet with the criminal cases launched in 17 Spanish regions into alleged sexual abuse of minors in congregations, schools and other religious institutions, but did not provide any details,” according to the report.

