Tennessee man sentenced to 7 years for series of church arsons

February 17, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “This defendant has now been held accountable for his dangerous arson spree that caused damage to a Catholic church, a Methodist church, and two Baptist churches, all pillars of the Nashville community,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division.

