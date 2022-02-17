Catholic World News

Vatican ponders priesthood amid abuse research, revelations

February 17, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “Toward a fundamental theology of priesthood” is the theme of the symposium, organized by Cardinal Marc Ouellet, the Prefect of the Congregation for Bishops.



The Associated Press reported that while reports of the sexual abuse of minors “have been emerging for decades, new attention is focused on clergy who abuse their power to engage in sexual activity with adults, oftentimes abusing them spiritually in the process.”

