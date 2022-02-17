Vatican ponders priesthood amid abuse research, revelations
February 17, 2022
» Continue to this story on AP
CWN Editor's Note: “Toward a fundamental theology of priesthood” is the theme of the symposium, organized by Cardinal Marc Ouellet, the Prefect of the Congregation for Bishops.
The Associated Press reported that while reports of the sexual abuse of minors “have been emerging for decades, new attention is focused on clergy who abuse their power to engage in sexual activity with adults, oftentimes abusing them spiritually in the process.”
For all current news, visit our News home page.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!
-
Posted by: Randal Mandock -
Today 2:40 PM ET USA
Gee, even though the 3-hour training for VIRTUS certification does not mention clerical abuse of adults, I have been supplementing this training with an optional session after the mandatory 3-hour session. The optional session concerns clerical abuse of adults, especially seminarians, and has always been quite well received. It's good that the Church has decided to address this glaring problem, but did we really have to wait nearly two decades for it to happen?