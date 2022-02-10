Vatican organizes major symposium on the priesthood
February 10, 2022
» Continue to this story on Vatican News
CWN Editor's Note: “Toward a fundamental theology of priesthood” is the theme of the symposium, organized by Cardinal Marc Ouellet, the Prefect of the Congregation for Bishops.
“Usually when we think of priesthood we think of the priests and bishops and so on,” he said, “but the fundamental priesthood is the priesthood of the baptized: we are part of the Body of Christ and as such, we participate in the mediation of the Church, the participation of the Church in the Priesthood of Christ.”
For all current news, visit our News home page.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!