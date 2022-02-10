Catholic World News

Vatican organizes major symposium on the priesthood

February 10, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “Toward a fundamental theology of priesthood” is the theme of the symposium, organized by Cardinal Marc Ouellet, the Prefect of the Congregation for Bishops.



“Usually when we think of priesthood we think of the priests and bishops and so on,” he said, “but the fundamental priesthood is the priesthood of the baptized: we are part of the Body of Christ and as such, we participate in the mediation of the Church, the participation of the Church in the Priesthood of Christ.”

