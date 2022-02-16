Catholic World News

Holy See’s Secretary of State expresses support for the Ukrainian Church and people

February 16, 2022

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: “In this troubled moment, I wish to express to you, Your Beatitude, to the episcopate, to the priests and faithful of the Church you lead, and to all the Ukrainian people the support of the Holy See, to manifest its solidarity and to assure prayers for all,” Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Holy See’s Secretary of State, told Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk, the head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!